Sei Investments Co. Purchases 43,172 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $654,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,408,000 after acquiring an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 77.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.1 %

CL stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

