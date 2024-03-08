Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $42,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

