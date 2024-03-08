Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $45,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

AMH opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

