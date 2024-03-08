Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,035 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $45,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

