Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

