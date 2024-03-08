Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,487 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $36,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 260.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 285,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $344.68 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $346.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

