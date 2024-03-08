Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director W Blair Waltrip Sells 6,150 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

