Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 6,029 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,394 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $75.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

