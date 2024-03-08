Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 341.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,240.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $339.40 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $501.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.07 and a 200-day moving average of $329.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.