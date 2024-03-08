Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 1,484 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $248.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $249.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

