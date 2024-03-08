Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 4,838 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toro by 85.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

