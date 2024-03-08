Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,762 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,762 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 21.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 156,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 80.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 224,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Up 2.8 %

FIVN stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

