Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.03 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,098 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 66.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.