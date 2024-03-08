Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $937,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

WMS opened at $165.71 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.