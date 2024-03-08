Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $913,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $321.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $333.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.76 and a 200 day moving average of $277.47.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.