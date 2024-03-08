Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $964,000 Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

