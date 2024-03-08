Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.