Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 320 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,124.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,754.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,637.40. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,152.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.