Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $816,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 766,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 175,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.09 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -232.55%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

