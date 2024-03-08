Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $975,000 Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
Frontdoor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $31.41 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.
About Frontdoor
Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
