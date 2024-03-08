Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,685.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,293.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,557.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,150.32 and a 1 year high of $7,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

