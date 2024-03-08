Seven Group Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.

Seven Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Seven Group alerts:

About Seven Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.