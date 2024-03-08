Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $4,253,600.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72.

On Friday, February 23rd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58.

On Thursday, February 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $41,046,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

