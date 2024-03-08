Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Outperform

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $91.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHAK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $603,882.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

