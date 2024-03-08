Shoprite Holdings Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Shoprite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.
Shoprite Company Profile
