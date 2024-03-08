Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,154 ($52.72).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,224 ($40.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,518.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,442.11. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,907.69, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,756 ($34.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In other Whitbread news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($45.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,920.87). Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

