Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,154 ($52.72).
Get Our Latest Report on Whitbread
Whitbread Trading Up 0.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Whitbread news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($45.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,920.87). Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.