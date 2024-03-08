Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rises By 5.0%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 560,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 14.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DXPE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.