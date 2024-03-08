Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 58800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Melchett Lake Zn-Ag- Cu-Au Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

