Simpple Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SPPL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 11th

Simpple’s (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 11th. Simpple had issued 1,602,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,410,500 based on an initial share price of $5.25. After the expiration of Simpple’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Simpple Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $5.53 on Friday. Simpple has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27.
Simpple Company Profile
