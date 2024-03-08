Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

SKX opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,799,585. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

