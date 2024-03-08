Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.4 %

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.