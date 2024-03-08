Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $39,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Southern Copper Stock Up 4.1 %

SCCO opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.