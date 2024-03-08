Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $39,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

