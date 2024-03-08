Southland (SLND) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Southland to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southland and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Southland alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion $1.93 million -11.38 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $726.84 million 24.05

Southland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 480 752 18 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Southland and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southland currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.90%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Summary

Southland competitors beat Southland on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.