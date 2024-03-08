SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 157,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,661 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

