SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 54,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,004,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

