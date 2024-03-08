Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of ANY opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

