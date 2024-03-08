Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after buying an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after buying an additional 197,368 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $272.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

