Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,438 shares of company stock worth $2,671,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

