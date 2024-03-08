SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.63

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.63 and last traded at $117.34, with a volume of 3846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

