Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

