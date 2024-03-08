Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$120.15.

Stantec Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of STN stock opened at C$113.51 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$75.31 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$109.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.58. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

