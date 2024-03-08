Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE SGU opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Star Group has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $394.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Star Group by 29,929.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 639,598 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 3,123,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 253,160 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

