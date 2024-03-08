Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.85% of Stericycle worth $35,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

