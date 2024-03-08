Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of €0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.18-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.
Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.5 %
STVN opened at €29.61 ($32.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.70. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
