Steven E. Creviston Sells 3,000 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Qorvo Trading Up 2.5 %
QRVO opened at $118.79 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
