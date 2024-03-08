Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.