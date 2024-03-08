Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$355.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$304.46.

BYD opened at C$308.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$295.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$265.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

