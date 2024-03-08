Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.06.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
