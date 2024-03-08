Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.32.

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

